LOOK: Maxhosa Africa debuts its AW/22 collection

Acclaimed South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa Africa proves once more he’s one of the best in Africa. On Youth Day, June 16, Maxhosa Africa debuted its Autumn/Winter collection at its studio in Johannesburg CBD.

Titled Alkebulan, the collection is inspired by how ancient Alkebulans from various areas of the African continent would dress in today's world when travelling across the world, incorporating the African style with the international one. “The Alkebulan name dates back pre-colonisation. It is said to be the continent’s oldest name and the most indigenous in its origins. The direct translation of Alkebulan is ‘mother of mankind,’ or according to other sources, ‘the garden of Eden,” says Ngxokolo. MAXHOSA AW/SS2022 : ALKEBULAN #Alkebulan as a name is the one that dates precolonisation, it is the continents’ oldest name and it is the most indigenous in its origins...



📷: @AlphamodeZA pic.twitter.com/W8ofm6zpoc — MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) June 18, 2022 The designer paid tribute to Riky Rick by making him the main muse for this collection as he was one of his favourites. Riky passed away in February this year.

MaXhosa Africa pays tribute to rapper and muse, Riky Rick with their AW/SS 22 collection #RipRikyRick pic.twitter.com/Te4wlhCYzn — Fashion MOEments (@FashionMOEments) June 18, 2022 “Laduma looked at Riky as the best true example of what an Alkebulan is. Laduma took so much inspiration from Riky’s fashion sense and ability to embrace great fashion brands worldwide. The show features a few selected MAXHOSA looks that are inspired by Riky Rick, as a special tribute to the selfless patriotism, love and dedication he had for the brand,” reads the statement from the brand. After the show, Ngxokolo gifted Riky’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, with flowers to show appreciation for being present.