Happy parents Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Most mothers of a two-and-a-half-day-old baby are barely able to get their slippers on, let alone shoe-horn their swollen feet into a pair of 5in nude stilettos, or cantilever a still-bruised body into a pair of Spanx. But the Duchess of Sussex is no ordinary woman. She’s certainly not going to let the small matter of having only just given birth get in the way of looking her fabulous best.

And so it was that with not a hint of support-stocking in sight, looking about 24 as opposed to her actual age of 37, she introduced Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, every inch the superstar.

Meghan is a big fan of wearing white for significant occasions – she wore it when the couple announced their engagement – and yesterday was no exception.

Again, not a colour most new mothers would attempt. Again, Meghan is not most new mothers.

Her sleeveless tuxedo dress was, like the rest of her, immaculate.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their newborn son. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

At least she didn’t have to worry about negotiating those vertiginous heels at the same time as carrying her precious little bundle of joy.

Harry, proud father, took care of that, holding his son in the crook of his right arm as one might hold a priceless Ming vase.

Like any new dad, he looked a little nervous to be entrusted with such an important and complex task – but Meghan’s constant touch, guiding him to their place in front of the cameras and then leading him from the room afterwards, was no doubt a great source of reassurance for him.

If the setting for the much anticipated photocall – the majestic St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle – felt a tad stuffy, with its crimson carpet, wood panelling and stern marble busts, the duke and duchess presented a thoroughly relaxed and modern tableau of new parenthood.

Garlanded in smiles, beautifully coordinated in stylish shades of white and grey, the three were an Instagram dream come true with Baby Sussex himself swaddled in snowy, soft-focus cashmere.

Even Meghan’s manicure was an elegant shade of pearl, much in evidence as she caressed her little one’s head and clung demurely to her husband’s arm.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's perfectly manicured nails. (Picture Reuters)

We didn’t get to see much of the newborn himself, although enough to denote a faint blue shadow on his upper lip – a telltale sign of the bane of every new mother’s life, wind. Truly his mother’s son, he delivered a faultless performance, slumbering angelically throughout his debut.

Was that a glimpse of his grandfather Thomas’s button nose? Only time will tell. As Harry pointed out, babies’ faces change constantly in the first few weeks.

Stylish and radiant as she was, Meghan did nevertheless seem a little impatient to get away from the cameras and the inevitable questions. And who can blame her? Whatever you think about the royals, however much they have a duty towards the public on important occasions such as this, having a baby is fundamentally a deeply human, personal experience.

The duke and duchess are new parents like any others.

Why wouldn’t they want to escape the scrutiny of the world and retreat into that wonderfully special baby bubble?

These early days of a newborn’s life are truly magical – especially when, like Harry and Meghan, you are profoundly in love. Of that there can be little doubt. Their body language spoke volumes about two people deeply invested in each other and their new family unit.

More than once, the duchess caught her husband’s eye, seeking reassurance, and gazing adoringly at him was he spoke of his joy. Likewise, he gazed down at her, clearly in awe of his wife.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their baby boy Archie. (Picture: Reuters)









© Daily Mail