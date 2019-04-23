Fashion blogger Melody Molale is the epitome of style goals. From sleek hair to fantastic fashion, the founder of ForFashionFreaks (now called melodymolale.com) always kills it.
Molale, whose birthday was on April 22, is one of the best-dressed personalities in Mzansi. Whether it is a casual day or any outing, she always looks her best.
To celebrate this fashion forward "Content Ninja," we recap to some of her hottest looks.
View this post on Instagram
SA Fashion Week Opening Night. Dressed by @jj_schoeman Photographed by @emp_cyclone #CruzSAFW
A post shared by MELODY MOLALE (@ilovemelmo) on
View this post on Instagram
Fashion Week Day 2. Top by @totallypolished_sa ph. by @marvy_mds_photos
A post shared by MELODY MOLALE (@ilovemelmo) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MELODY MOLALE (@ilovemelmo) on
Meanwhile, fellow style icon Bonang Matheba also took to twitter to wish Molale a happy birthday.
Happy birthday baby!!! @MelodyMolale love you lots!! 💐💕❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kn3J3FKvGu— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 22, 2019