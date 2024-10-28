LOOK: Mia le Roux dazzled in a red dress as she departed for Miss Universe

Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux has left the country for Mexico where she’ll be participating in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant. Le Roux, who left on Sunday, October 27, will be competing against beauty queens from all over the world for the converted title, which was won by Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

For her departure, Le Roux dazzled in a red number by local designer Juan William Aria. What stood out on her dress was the heart-shared South African flag embroidered on the bodice. Mia le Roux looking regal in red. Picture: Supplied. Adding the bowler hat and the gloves elevated her look, giving her the rich aunt vibes. “I cannot wait to highlight the beautiful diversity of our country and show that it is our biggest strength,” said Le Roux, who wants to take it all in at the Miss Universe without being pressured to walk in the footsteps of previous Miss South Africa title holders on the Miss Universe stage.