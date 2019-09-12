Designer Michael Kors is applauded on the runway after his collection was modeled during Fashion Week in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew

There were no flag outfits, but Michael Kors' show for New York Fashion Week was very much a patriotic tribute as he saluted American fashion with a collection that ran from nautical chic to classic glamour-girl gowns to whimsical polka-dot designs.

Taking place Wednesday, the last official day of fashion week, the show fell on one of the most solemn days in New York — the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. While the terrorist attack was not referenced, the show radiated not only American pride but themes of love and peace, from a sweater worn by a model that had the word "HATE" crossed out with a red line to the music of the Young People's Chorus of New York City, who serenaded the crowd with songs including Don McLean's "American Pie" to Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" to the O'Jays "Love Train."

Kors told The Associated Press that the collection was inspired by many different threads of the American experience, from the recently reimagined Broadway musical "Oklahoma" to his immigrant ancestors.

He was, of course, also inspired by American fashion.

"It's looking at sportswear which, hey, we invented it. America is not the land of the ball gown. And the world dresses in sportswear. It's looking at all of that sportswear, which is finding this wonderful balance of power and glamour," he said.