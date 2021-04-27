LOOK: Miranda Makaroff designs another collection with Desigual

Multifaceted artist Miranda Makaroff has designed yet another fun, colourful and vibrant collection with Desigual.

‘Planet Escape’ is Makaroff’s third collection for Desigual. Previously, she designed the "Celebrating Eve" as well as the “Love Yourself” collection.

For the new collection, she focused on geometric flashes and animal-inspired prints.

Colours like lemon yellow, pale pink, iris purple, off white and midnight black all feature in the collection made up of roll-neck stretchy T-shirts, a tricot jumper with an asymmetrical kiss, cropped organic cotton culottes and a semi-sheer dress made from recycled materials.

Stylish jacket by Miranda Makaroff x Desigual. Picture: Supplied.

In this range, the Barcelona-born designer, who's also a DJ, actress and YouTuber, wanted to express her love for colour, femininity and freedom.

“My goal is to convey positive energy and fun because I think that’s something that has been left on the back burner of fashion. We have become somewhat enslaved and crazy about trends, and I think it’s important to see fashion from a viewpoint of freedom, creativity and playfulness,” she said.

Miranda Makaroff. Picture: Supplied.

She added that the collection is about filling life with magic.

She said: “This is a playful collection designed for having fun at any time, whether you’re dancing in your lounge or spilling colour in the streets. The items in this collection are free and bold enough to combine in a thousand different ways – heels or socks, it’s your choice – this range conveys nothing but happiness.”

WATCH: The Planet Escape fashion film