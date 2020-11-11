LOOK: Miss SA stuns in first official swimsuit photoshoot

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida, first runner-up Thato Mosehle and second runner-up Natasha Joubert glowed as they showed off their toned bodies in their first official swimwear photoshoot. The three beauties were all styled in black one-piece costumes by SA swimwear designer Tracy B. 23-year-old Musida’s criss-cross cut out costume showed off a whole lot of cleavage (and under boob) and her toned belly. While the runners-up both wore the same deep V-neck halter neck pieces. The sexy trio heated up the Official Miss South Africa Instagram page with a post captioned, “mood of the day: wear a smile with everything”.

Followed by a picture of Miss SA in a sultry pose wearing a wide-brimmed black and white graphic print hat by House of Fabrosanz with the caption: “You are a woman, that is your superpower!”

A click to designer Tracy B’s Instagram page we found more imaged from the shoot showing the girls in individual shots.

One showed second runner-up Natasha Joubert leaning on a chair and another image showing off her petite figure.

The Miss SA finale didn’t feature the traditional on-stage swimwear category but instead televised a pre-recorded segment that the top 10 finalists shot on Clifton beach in Cape Town.

Musida recently moved into her stylish Sandton apartment where she will reside for the year of her reign after receiving her Mercedes Benz C200 Cabriolet.