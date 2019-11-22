Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram

With just two weeks to the Miss Universe pageant, all eyes is on our Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi as she prepares to represent her country at this prestigious global event. On Friday her national costume was revealed in Johannesburg.

Designed by costume designer Lloyd Kandlin from The Costume Department in Cape Town, the costume has been named "Waves of Love" and features more than 2 000 ribbons of love notes written on recycled fabric.

As part of her gender-based violence and #HeForShe campaign Tunzi called on South African men to write love letters on ribbons to the women of SA.

In her Instagram post she thanks "everyone who partook in my #HeforShe campaign and still continue to do so!"