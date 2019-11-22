Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram

With just two weeks to the Miss Universe pageant, all eyes is on our Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi as she prepares to represent her country at this prestigious global event. 

On Friday her national costume was revealed in Johannesburg. 

Designed by costume designer Lloyd Kandlin from The Costume Department in Cape Town, the costume has been named "Waves of Love" and features more than 2 000 ribbons of love notes written on recycled fabric.

As part of her gender-based violence and #HeForShe campaign Tunzi called on South African men to write love letters on ribbons to the women of SA.

In her Instagram post she thanks "everyone who partook in my #HeforShe campaign and still continue to do so!"

The ribbons have been woven into costume which looks like the SA flag draped around her on a steel structure. The costumed is topped with a golden crown and beads hanging from the edge of the design which glimmers as she moves. 

The sturdy construction is worn over a black and white body suit which features traditional Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele prints. This fairly simple background allows the ribbons to remain the main feature of the costume. 

Miss SA will wear this design on December 5 at the pageant gala in Atlanta, Georgia.