LOOK: Mothers celebrate their roles to honour their special day

Mother’s Day is always bittersweet. For people like me who have lost their mothers, the day can be triggering.

It’s a reminder that as much as you want to make your mom proud, you can’t because she is no more.

Nonetheless, we still celebrate Mother’s Day to honour all mothers and women who play a motherly role in our lives and society.

Being a mother doesn’t seem like an easy role. We salute mothers like Gabrielle Union-Wade, who aren’t afraid to share the difficulties of being a mother. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of her daughter Kaaiva James, where James was telling her that she loves her.

The video had a long caption where Union shared how difficult Mother’s Day is for her.

She said: “My journey to motherhood was long, arduous and at many times extremely painful. Mother’s Day will always be a challenging day to celebrate for me. I know I’m not alone in this feeling.

For many reasons, so many of us have a rough time today (last Sunday), and to these good people, I send all my love, light and compassion. To all the moms, stepmoms, bonus moms, folks who mother those that need it, grandmas, house mothers, I celebrate you today and every day. Be good to yourselves."

Here are some of our best Mother’s Day looks

Unathi and Minnie Dlamini

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini and her precious singer friend Unathi Nkayi looked dazzling in traditional attires. They both wore black dresses, headwraps and stunning beaded jewellery by Asanda Madyibi.

Dj Zinhle

Real name Zinhle Jiyane, the mother of one, celebrated Mother’s Day with her daughter Kairo, whom she shares with rapper AKA. The Indlovu hitmaker looked cosy in satin pyjamas. Taking to Twitter, she wrote a heartfelt message for her 5-year-old daughter. She said: “You came to fulfil my life and you did it in the most perfect way. I am proud to be the mother of such a beautiful, loving and kind girl. I love you, princess Kairo.”

Relebogile Mabotja

She is still expecting her bundle of joy, but the media personality bodied all her looks this past weekend when she celebrated her baby shower. Surrounded by close friends and family, Mabotja wore a stunning outfit that she ambushed from Hotogadi Creations.

She said: “My second look by @hotogadicreations_ is actually a skirt and a top I jacked from her studio because I knew the weather would change up, and we happened to be similar shapes and sizes. And figured would fit, and came time to change, it did!!! Without a bra nogal. Was meant to be @afritumic!!! Thank you so much

This year, Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 9.