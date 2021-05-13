LOOK: Mzansi celebs dress up for the 'Coyote' virtual premiere

On Tuesday night, Mzansi celebrities took a break from their comfortable lounge-wear and pulled their A-Fashion game on for the “Coyote” virtual premiere.

The guests were shown episode one prior to its first broadcast next week.

Hosted by the charming Chris Jaftha, the premiere of “Coyote” saw stars donning their red-carpet outfits from the comfort of their own home – including Lerato Kganyago, Jeannie D, Candice Modiselle, Moshe Ndiki, Janez Vermeiren and Unathi Nkayi.

Metro FM host, Kganyago wore a pink floral cocktail dress with bold shoulders.

Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Supplied

“Idols SA“ judge, Nkayi, donned a red little number by Asanda Madyibi, pairing it with an African print purse.

Unathi Nkayi. Picture: Supplied

Actress and voice over artist Candice Modiselle wore a grey figure-hugging dress with silver sparkles.

Candice Modiselle. Picture: Instagram/@candicemodiselle

Meanwhile, Moshe Ndiki rocked a cream white suit.

Moshe Ndiki. Picture: Supplied

Jeannie D looked stunning in a gold boob tube dress with matching heels, and former model Janez Vermeiren wore a grey suit by Frank Bespoke, paired with a black golf T-shirt.

Jeannie D. Picture: Supplied.

“Coyote” is an American crime series created by David Graziano, Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert.

It follows the story of Border Patrol agent Ben Clemens, who, after 32 years of service, finds himself helping people he has always tried to keep out of the US.

Janez Vermeiren. Picture: Supplied

The character of Clemens is portrayed by Michael Charles Chiklis, an American actor, director, as well as producer.

“Coyote” will air exclusively on Universal TV (DStv Channel 117) in Africa on Monday, May 17 at 8pm.