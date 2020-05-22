LOOK: Mzansi celebs rock their face masks

A face mask has become an essential item to protect us against the coronavirus. An essential that we might as well get used to because it will become a part of daily lives for a very long time. Now that it's become as must-have "accessory", fashion conscious folk are finding funky ways to incorporate these masks into their outfits. Let's face it, they aren't the coolest things especially since they cover half your face. Well, designers have found ways to make them cool and desirable. We're seeing some amazing masks pop up social media, from bright colours to bold patterns and unconventional designs.

Face masks have now become the item to have - the "it" item. Fashionistas are trying to out-do each other by getting creative their masks and how to make it work with your outfit, hair and makeup.

Who knew face masks could be so cool.

South African celebs and influencers have been rocking their masks while expressing their individual style. Here's a look at some our favourites and how they are making the mask trendy.

TV Presenter Lerato Kganyago colour coordinates her blue and turquoise printed mask from local designer Khosi Nkosi with her dark tracksuit.

Lerato Kganyago wears a mask by local designer Khosi Nkosi. Picture: Instagram

Even though Maps Maponyane's outfit is toned down his bold mask brightens up the look. His printed mask is from Haute Afrika.

Actress Dineo Langa is a fan of Khosi Nkosi as well as we see her wearing a monochrome black and white mask from the SA designer.

Fashion influencer Sarah Langa might be wearing a simple black mask but it's the perfect accessory for this bright edgy look.

Rapper Nadia Nakai's Insta post caption might read "Feeling uninspired" but we're definitely feeling this vibe. A perfect example of how a funky mask can a difference to a possibly boring outfit.



