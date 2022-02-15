LOOK: Mzansi celebs show off their Valentine’s Day outfits

You know Valentine’s is in full swing when all the baddies wear red. On Monday, social media was buzzing with celebrities and influencers sharing their Valentine’s Day outfits. Besides the gifts, it was beautiful to see how gorgeous most people looked.

Sithelo Shozi The mother of three looked gorgeous in her black lingerie. She even got a cake with the words “f*&k love” on it for Valentine’s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) Mohale Motaung

Motaung celebrated Valentine’s with Bonang Matheba, who was friends with his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo. Matheba hosted a party #BNGLOVESYOU, where Mohale attended wearing a red and white suit by Imprint ZA. Mihlali Ndamase She almost shook the nation with the video that she posted. People almost thought it was another pregnancy announcement. Mimi dazzled in two different red dresses by Ryan Keys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) DBN Gogo The DJ went for an all-red look from head to toe. She was inspired by make-up artist BeatsByDeb. She wore a red skirt and red bra that showed her nipple piercing. Blue Mbombo