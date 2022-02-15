LOOK: Mzansi celebs show off their Valentine’s Day outfits
You know Valentine’s is in full swing when all the baddies wear red. On Monday, social media was buzzing with celebrities and influencers sharing their Valentine’s Day outfits.
Besides the gifts, it was beautiful to see how gorgeous most people looked.
Sithelo Shozi
The mother of three looked gorgeous in her black lingerie. She even got a cake with the words “f*&k love” on it for Valentine’s.
Mohale Motaung
Motaung celebrated Valentine’s with Bonang Matheba, who was friends with his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo. Matheba hosted a party #BNGLOVESYOU, where Mohale attended wearing a red and white suit by Imprint ZA.
Mihlali Ndamase
She almost shook the nation with the video that she posted. People almost thought it was another pregnancy announcement. Mimi dazzled in two different red dresses by Ryan Keys.
DBN Gogo
The DJ went for an all-red look from head to toe. She was inspired by make-up artist BeatsByDeb. She wore a red skirt and red bra that showed her nipple piercing.
Blue Mbombo
The former reality TV star took the opportunity to announce her pregnancy. She donned a white gown with beaded sleeve fringes by Scalo Designers.
“We plan, but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you, Lord, for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. Couldn’t have asked for a better Valentines gift,” she said.
Here’s more of our best Valentine’s Day looks.
Valentine’s Day ‘22 @Bonang pic.twitter.com/HoSQbrXG6G— Scott Hurly (@ScottHurly) February 14, 2022
v-day ‘22🌹 pic.twitter.com/eaIgGPp2Sn— maOnisa✨ (@zeexonline) February 14, 2022
Rose Gold I’m the Valentine🥀🤍 pic.twitter.com/893axa6rLj— keikantse is a graduand🥰 (@azeegreen_) February 14, 2022