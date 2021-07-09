LOOK: Mzansi celebs take turns in wearing the ugly Anele boots

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has been the talk of the town following her ugly boots. The former Miss South Africa judge ordered bespoke thigh-high boots and to her surprise, what she received is something she never expected.

Taking to Instagram, she shared with her 591K followers her disappointment in the shoes she received. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) “As heard on @aneleandtheclubon947 this morning. 6 weeks ago, I ordered bespoke thigh-high boots (for the baddie that I am), and I have my boots custom made because I have big legs. You guys after so much consultation and up and down... the boots arrived. #aneleandtheclub at this point in time, we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family,” she said. Since then, she has turned the matter into a joke, creating memes and even asking fans to photoshop her into funny characters with the boots.