LOOK: Mzansi celebs take turns in wearing the ugly Anele boots
Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has been the talk of the town following her ugly boots.
The former Miss South Africa judge ordered bespoke thigh-high boots and to her surprise, what she received is something she never expected.
Taking to Instagram, she shared with her 591K followers her disappointment in the shoes she received.
“As heard on @aneleandtheclubon947 this morning. 6 weeks ago, I ordered bespoke thigh-high boots (for the baddie that I am), and I have my boots custom made because I have big legs. You guys after so much consultation and up and down... the boots arrived. #aneleandtheclub at this point in time, we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family,” she said.
Since then, she has turned the matter into a joke, creating memes and even asking fans to photoshop her into funny characters with the boots.
She also put the boots on tour and asked people to come forward if they want to try them on.
Somizi Mhlong-Motaung is one of the people who tried the boots and sharing with his 4.1 million followers on Instagram, the Idols SA judge said they are the scariest thing he’s ever had to wear.
Radio presenter Ayanda MVP and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza also tried on the boots.
Actress and musician Khanyi Mbau also got to wear the boots and described them as “hideous”.
Here are more hilarious reactions to the #AneleBoots.
These boots ya Anele are a super-spreader all by themselves... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Malume (@DJAnkletap) July 9, 2021
"umbi ingathi zii boots zika Anele" that will be my new diss 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Akhiwa 💕 (@akhiwa_m) June 30, 2021
I want to fight whoever gave Anele Mdoda those boots.— Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) June 29, 2021