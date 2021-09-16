LOOK: Mzansi fans have a chuckle at Kim Kardashian’s expense as they recreate her Met Gala outfit

One of the biggest events on the international fashion calendar, the Met Gala, is still the most talked-about event after it took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, on September 13.

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian wore black from head to toe, literally. She donned a black Balenciaga ensemble which featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit worn under an oversized T-shirt dress with a long train. She rounded off the look with boots, gloves and a mask over her face and head.

As you know, South Africans have a unique sense of humour, and they wouldn’t let the Kardashian enjoy her moment without making fun of her outfit. In a picture that has been circulating on social media, a young man was wearing a black mask that covered his whole face, a turtleneck, pantyhose and a skirt with a long train. He says the outfit was inspired by Kim Kardashian.

“Inspired by Kim Kardashian. She is KimYe I'm KimYebathong🖤 #Kimchallenge,” he said in the photo caption.