LOOK: Mzansi fans were not feeling Mihlali Ndamase's Halloween costume

Halloween was an opportunity for the bold and fabulous, with some serious celebrity magic happening across the globe. While Hollywood brought out its A-game, our very own Mzansi stars had a few tricks (and treats) up their sleeves, too.

Among the most talked-about were Tyla, Coi Leray, and Halle Bailey, who each channelled iconic Hollywood characters in their own fabulous ways. And then there was Kim Kardashian, slaying the game in what she dubbed her "Albino Alligator" look. Let’s face it: Halloween gives everyone a pass to go wild, and Kardashian’s look was definitely serving up some sizzle this year.

While most of the world was busy admiring the vibes, some Mzansi fans were raising their eyebrows at influencer Mihlali Ndamase's Halloween costume. She joined the spooky fun, sharing her looks on social media but it didn't quite land as expected. Instead of the usual compliments, her style choices sparked conversations questioning why South African stars are celebrating Halloween in the first place.

The controversial Musa Khawula, known for his sharp takes, couldn’t resist sharing Ndamase's Halloween snaps. Mihlali Ndamase for 2024 Halloween. pic.twitter.com/rjjVWhaEu8 — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) October 31, 2024 @BanelelN commented: “I had no idea we celebrated Halloween in South Africa 🤔 soon it will be Thanksgiving 😵‍💫”

I had no idea we celebrated Halloween in South Africa 🤔 soon it will be Thanks Giving 😵‍💫 — Banelel Ndou (@BanelelN) October 31, 2024 @NontobekoMajok3 commented: “Mnxiim no one dresses like this on Halloween, costumes sis not bums out.” Mnxiim no one dresses like this on Halloween, costumes sis not bums out.

— Maj (@NontobekoMajok3) November 1, 2024 @julius70979 also commented: “So there's Halloween in South Africa or I'm living in a wrong country?” So there's Halloween in South Africa, or I'm living in a wrong country? pic.twitter.com/ZRwSQUzmwf — Inevitable_Stalin🇿🇦 (@julius70979) October 31, 2024 While @MbalenhleS89309 wrote: “Mara we don't see Americans celebrating youth day.”

Mara we don't see Americans celebrating youth day — Sammy smith (@MbalenhleS89309) November 1, 2024 @Musa_Moyos also wrote: “It's Halloween not a strip show aowa ,it's suppose to be fun not this yhooooooo.” It's Halloween not a strip show aowa ,it's suppose to be fun not this yhooooooo.