Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, November 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LOOK: Mzansi fans were not feeling Mihlali Ndamase's Halloween costume

Youtube influencer, Mihlali Ndamase in her Halloween outfit. Picture: X

Youtube influencer, Mihlali Ndamase in her Halloween outfit. Picture: X

Published Nov 1, 2024

Share

Halloween was an opportunity for the bold and fabulous, with some serious celebrity magic happening across the globe.

While Hollywood brought out its A-game, our very own Mzansi stars had a few tricks (and treats) up their sleeves, too.

Among the most talked-about were Tyla, Coi Leray, and Halle Bailey, who each channelled iconic Hollywood characters in their own fabulous ways.

And then there was Kim Kardashian, slaying the game in what she dubbed her "Albino Alligator" look.

Let’s face it: Halloween gives everyone a pass to go wild, and Kardashian’s look was definitely serving up some sizzle this year.

While most of the world was busy admiring the vibes, some Mzansi fans were raising their eyebrows at influencer Mihlali Ndamase's Halloween costume.

She joined the spooky fun, sharing her looks on social media but it didn't quite land as expected.

Instead of the usual compliments, her style choices sparked conversations questioning why South African stars are celebrating Halloween in the first place.

The controversial Musa Khawula, known for his sharp takes, couldn’t resist sharing Ndamase's Halloween snaps.

@BanelelN commented: “I had no idea we celebrated Halloween in South Africa 🤔 soon it will be Thanksgiving 😵‍💫”

@NontobekoMajok3 commented: “Mnxiim no one dresses like this on Halloween, costumes sis not bums out.”

— Maj (@NontobekoMajok3) November 1, 2024

@julius70979 also commented: “So there's Halloween in South Africa or I'm living in a wrong country?”

While @MbalenhleS89309 wrote: “Mara we don't see Americans celebrating youth day.”

@Musa_Moyos also wrote: “It's Halloween not a strip show aowa ,it's suppose to be fun not this yhooooooo.”

— Musa (@Musa_Moyos) November 1, 2024

While it is most widely recognized in the United States and Canada, where it features major events like trick-or-treating, costume parties, haunted houses and pumpkin carving, Halloween has found its way into various cultures around the world.

The holiday has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a time when it was believed that the boundary between the living and the dead was blurred, allowing spirits to roam the earth.

Related Topics:

youtubesouth african entertainmentsouth african celebsinfluencermedia personalitypop cultureviralholiday entertainmentbodybody positivitycelebrity beautycelebrity gossipfashion accessories