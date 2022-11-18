LOOK: Mzansi stars rock local designers at Royal Flush AFI opening party

The wait is over, African Fashion International Fashion Week is finally here. Tonight, esteemed African designers will be taking to the runway to show us what they’ve created for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.
But first, let’s look at what went down at the Royal Flush gin AFI Fashion Week official opening party, which took place on Thursday night at Daytona Motors, Melrose Arch Johannesburg.
Mzansi stars arrived at the event in style, draped in garments by local designers.
One of our best dressed is Gomora’s Sicelo Buthelezi, who was dressed by Suitability.
Actress Bontle Modeselle looked cute in a pink outfit by Elrico Zarr.
She rocked a long multi-layered skirt and a cropped top, while her sister Candice wore a green dress with puffed sleeves by Indoni fashion House.
Also in green was model and businesswoman Blue Mbombo, who looked stunning in a Scalo Designer jumpsuit.
Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musida looked ravishing in an Imprint ZA number.
Musician and actor Anga Makhubalo looked dapper in Suitability, while Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali Ndamase and Melody Molale, all looked amazing in their Taibo Bacar black dresses.
Kgomotso Christopher rocked an orange dress with a long train by House of Stevolution.
AFI Fashion Week Joburg will take place on November 18 and 19 at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City.
The designers showcasing tonight are House of Nala, House of Stevolution, Kaylaamiel, Lebo Merhafe, Nguo by Tumi Mohasa and Suitability.