LOOK: Mzansi stars rock local designers at Royal Flush AFI opening party

The wait is over, African Fashion International Fashion Week is finally here. Tonight, esteemed African designers will be taking to the runway to show us what they’ve created for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. But first, let’s look at what went down at the Royal Flush gin AFI Fashion Week official opening party, which took place on Thursday night at Daytona Motors, Melrose Arch Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mzansi stars arrived at the event in style, draped in garments by local designers. One of our best dressed is Gomora’s Sicelo Buthelezi, who was dressed by Suitability. Sicelo Buthelezi in Suitability. Picture: Supplied Actress Bontle Modeselle looked cute in a pink outfit by Elrico Zarr.

Bontle Modeselle in Elrico Zarr. Picture: Supplied She rocked a long multi-layered skirt and a cropped top, while her sister Candice wore a green dress with puffed sleeves by Indoni fashion House. Candice Modiselle in Indoni Fashion House. Picture: Supplied Also in green was model and businesswoman Blue Mbombo, who looked stunning in a Scalo Designer jumpsuit. Blue Mbombo in Scalo Designer. Picture: Supplied Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musida looked ravishing in an Imprint ZA number.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shudufhadzo Musida in Imprint ZA. Picture: Supplied Musician and actor Anga Makhubalo looked dapper in Suitability, while Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali Ndamase and Melody Molale, all looked amazing in their Taibo Bacar black dresses. Melody Molale in Taibo Bacar. Picture: Supplied Kgomotso Christopher rocked an orange dress with a long train by House of Stevolution. Kgomotso Christopher in House of Stevolution. Picture: Supplied AFI Fashion Week Joburg will take place on November 18 and 19 at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City.

Story continues below Advertisement