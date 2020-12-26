LOOK: Mzanzi celebs show off sizzling bikinis

Thickleeyonce Influencer and plus-size model, Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane, has been posting some hot looks. While holidaying in Knysna, Western Cape, the photographer shared images of her wearing an animal print bikini with the caption: “Once you realize that you don’t have to be beautiful/pretty like anybody else, you become unstoppable. Own your beauty and be pretty like you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by [email protected] (@thickleeyonce) Bontle Moloi The choreographer and actress shut it down when she rocked a yellow Brazilian bikini, twinning with dance choreographer Sne Mbatha.

Gugu Ndabezitha

The well known traditional healer, known as Sissgugu, caused a stir in a floral bikini.

Boity Thulo

At the 2 Million Icons party, the television personality and rapper channelled Lil Kim’s neon green look. She wore green booty shorts, a matching bra and a net caftan, completing the look with a blonde bob wig.

Ntando Duma

The actress rocked a jaw-dropping black bathing suit by Angelic Threads.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

The actress, who plays the bride’s friend in the Netflix television programme How To Ruin Christmas, is currently holidaying at Tintswalo Safari Lodge, Limpopo. She shared snaps rocking a leopard print three-piece swimsuit.

Natasha Thahane

The actress showed off in a zebra print bathing suit.