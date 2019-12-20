Nadia Nakai is dropping a new collection today. Picture: Instagram.
Award-winning rapper, Nadia Nakai is dropping a new Redbat collection at  Sportscene on Friday. The rapper took to social media to tease us with some of the apparel available in this new collection.


 It includes track-pants that are adjustable on the waist, sport bras, tights, as well as stylish bags. 



In other news, Nadia Nakai is also on the Cosmopolitan Finland cover for the January 2020 issue. 