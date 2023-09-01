LOOK: Nando’s and Pick n Pay just collabed on a T-shirt collection - and the results are pretty cool

Two iconic South African brands have come together to launch a limited edition collection of T-shirts. Pick n Pay Clothing, in partnership with Nando’s, have launched an exclusive collection of tees that are set to fire up the fashionistas as we spring into Spring.

The theme for the collection is: “Ignited by Diversity. One Nation. One Chicken”, and is a tribute to the Mzansi spirit of collaboration, creativity, and multiplicity. Nando’s and Pick n Pay have launched a range of t-shirts. Picture: Supplied.

Pertunia Mabotja, Marketing Manager: Customer Experience at Nando’s, said: “We are delighted to announce our exciting partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing for this exclusive T-shirt range. Just like our diverse menu, this collection offers something for everyone. “We appreciate the love and support we receive from the South African community. Through this collaboration, we aim to give South Africans of all ages the opportunity to literally wear their hearts on their sleeves and join us as we proudly reaffirm our commitment and love for this amazing country we live in. “Our commitment to South Africans is unwavering, making this project particularly special to us. This one’s dedicated to you, Mzansi!"

The Nando’s and Pick n Pay Clothing collection fuses the best elements of both brands: it melds Nando’s zesty flavours and playfulness with the premium 100% cotton tees that Pick n Pay Clothing prides itself on. The range features 12 distinctively local tees catering to women, men, and children, alongside an adorable “Born in the New SA” onesie designed for babies.

Their ‘Born in the New SA’ onesie designed for babies. Picture: Supplied Diverging from the usual style of designer collaborations, this unique partnership “blends the spirited essence of Nando’s with Pick n Pay Clothing’s dedication to accessible and trendy fashion,” explained Hazel Pillay, General Manager of Pick n Pay Clothing. “The range of tees will undoubtedly elevate your T-shirt game this summer, making you feel as ‘hot’ as Nando’s legendary sauces,” she added.