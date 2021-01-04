LOOK: Nicki Minaj’s baby rocks designer clothes like the little big boss that he is

American rapper and actress Nicki Minaj has posted pictures of her son for the first time, three months after his birth.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning rapper shared photographs of her cute baby boy with her 126 million followers.

She wrote: “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

At just three months, Papa Bear, as she casually calls her son with fellow rapper Kenneth Petty, is already a fashionista of note. He wears designer clothes, and these are some of our favourite looks.

Luxury stroller