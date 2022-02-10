LOOK: North West styles her siblings for Vogue

It looks like North West is following in the footsteps of her father as the next fashion icon. The 8-year-old daughter of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West unleashed her fashion talent when she styled her siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm for Vogue.

Styled by North pic.twitter.com/DCv1HWbWUK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2022 North styled her siblings for the Vogue March issue, which features her mother on its cover. Inside, Kim opens up about motherhood, divorce and criminal justice work. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she told the glossy. The mother of four is proud of her first-born, who did such amazing work. Her fans agree that North has style.

“North really is her father’s child. Fashions on point,” commented @terryovoxo. However, the difference between North and Kanye is that North loves colour, while her father prefers dark hues. Kanye, who was not included in the shoot, wishes his family could get back together.

He posted a picture of his children styled by North with the caption: “God, please bring our family back together”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) The music producer recently had a meltdown when he noticed that North was being posted on TikTok without his consent. “Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” he asked.