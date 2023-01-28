LOOK: Nothing could dampen the spirit of the Cape Town Met as Mzansi’s who’s who turned up

Cape Town's weather lived up to its reputation when it showed off its four seasons in one day. What was meant to be a day of sunshine and clear skies, as forecast, kicked off with gloomy wet and windy conditions.

But nothing could ruin the Cape Town Met spirit as hundreds of fashionistas made their way to the Kenilworth Race Course for the annual attraction. Siv Ngesi turned up in style despite reservations about this year’s Cape Town Met theme. Media Personality Siv Ngesi said the theme was a bit of a challenge: " The Mardi Gras Theme wasn't an easy one, not many people dressed up to the theme because it wasn't a lekker one. “I put this outfit together myself, I was going to make an effort but decided not to"

Fashion designer Laverne Turner Manual, wearing a sustainable gown by Nadia Block Couture from Kuilsriver, said each motive is taken from dresses she designed before. Fashion designer Laverne Turner Manual at the Cape Town Met. Amanda Peter, the bronze goddess, wears a dress by Prisca Wear. She adds a touch of purple to bring in the Mardi Gras theme. Sisanda Mtatambi, dressed by Rich Factory, describes her outfit as Africa with a touch of Mardi gras.

"This is a fun theme as well as a nice way to celebrate personal style in a post covid world," says Shiraz Reddy, stylist to the stars. This year Reddy dressed Pinky Girl and Chi Menhi. Kfm 94.5’s Carl Westie, dressed by The Taylor Man, said: “I chose the fabric, I wanted light and bright, the theme is a celebration of colour…and that’s what Mardi Gras is all about.”

Kfm 94.5’s Carl Westie, dressed by The Taylor Man, at the Cape Town Met. Of course, everyone looked amazing. Some of the celebs spotted include “Idols SA season 7 finalist Kelly Fortuin, “The Voice SA” finalist Robin Pieters, presenter Graeme Richards and Springbok’s Steven Kitshof. Unlike those that splurged on a designer outfit, Pieters said: “My outfit was put together by myself and cost me no more than R800 in total. This is from China Town and I am proud of my ensemble.