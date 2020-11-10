Look of the week: A simple white dress is a summer must-have

No other colour shows off the glowing copper tan that long hot summer days bring, than pure white. What better way to take a giant leap out of winter than to swap those dark tones for a fresh, crisp white. Give the all-black-everything a break and embrace the light. Picture this: a crisp white bikini, sun-kissed skin with a perfect blue summer sky as a backdrop. Just like that, you have an instant and effortless Instagram-ready shot. #summervibes We love the fact that wearing white is a statement on its own and doesn’t need much else to make you stand out from a crowd. A simple nude strappy sandal is all you need to glow in an all white outfit.

The easiest way to get that fresh sun-goddess look is wearing a perfect crisp summer dress.

Whether you opt for a feminine flowing maxi-dress or a crisp linen shift dress, you can’t go wrong.

Here’s a simple look for inspiration.

This thin strapped buttoned-tiered dress, says “summer is here.” The anglaise fabric adds a feminine touch.

This cool summer dress can be worn casually or dressed up. Perfect for garden teas, lunch with the girls, a walk on the beach.

Add a pair of nude heels and gold earrings and you’re ready for a sunset cocktail.

Easy-wearing dress by Brave Soul at StyleMode online.

Swop sandals for heels and you're ready for sundowners. Supplied/StyleMode

When wearing a simple white dress you don’t need accessories, but if you’re the kind of girl who likes to add a few items to her look then here are a few perfect add-ons to get that summer vibe.

You can’t go wrong with a straw hat, oversized sunnies and, of course, a cute natural toned bag.

Round woven natural bag with tan detail. Supplied/StyleMode

Classic tortoise shell sunglasses. Supplied/StyleMode