Rihanna has proved once again why she's the queen of fashion. Day-in, day-out, Rihanna is wearing the hottest looks from the Fenty collection. From bright blue to shades of grey, camouflage and black and white, she knows how to mix and match.

Here are some of our favourite Rihanna looks from her autumn collection:





all about @FentyOfficial wasabi leather this fall!!! 📸: diggzy pic.twitter.com/4kt3boCk26 — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 16, 2019

NYC @FentyOfficial #corsetboot in white rubber-leather fusion pic.twitter.com/dLHN3ksKbP — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 17, 2019 NYC

by: diggzy pic.twitter.com/yLRUgbinj9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 17, 2019 Rihanna recently hosted her annual Diamond Ball, an initiative that supports the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in honour of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The funds go towards global education, health and emergency response programmes for children around the world.



Here are some of the best looks from the ball.