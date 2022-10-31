LOOK: Our favourite celebrity costumes this Halloween

This past weekend our Instagram feeds were flooded with all things Halloween. While Halloween is officially today, October 31, celebrities got in on the festivities early.

As always our favourites didn’t disappoint. From Kim Kardashian’s sultry take on Marvel’s Mystique to Lizzo’s Marge Simpson impression, here’s a look at our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes. Kylie Jenner dressed up as Frankenstein’s Bride from the 1935 movie “Bride of Frankenstein”. Her mummy-looking dress was custom-made by Jean Paul Gaultier. She showed off her spooky look in a series of Instagram black-and-white images from a photo shoot. One of the photographs shows the mother-of-two strapped to an examination table.

Kylie Jenner as Frankenstein’s Bride. Picture: Instagram Older sister Kim Kardashian went all blue to shape-shift into the sexy killing machine that is Mystique from the X-Men movies. The reality TV star wore a skintight latex body suit covered in scales. The Skims owner completed her alien-like transformation with full-coverage face paint to match the blue covering her body as well as yellow eye contacts and a red wig. In an Instagram reel, she shows off her curvaceous figure simply captioned, “MYSTIQUE- HALLOWEEN 2022”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Model sister Kendall Jenner gave us a sexier version of cowgirl character Jessie from “Toy Story”. While we all know Jessie’s big red cowgirl hat, her character certainly didn’t show as much flesh!

