LOOK: Our favourite fashion moments from Duchess Meghan as she celebrates her 39th birthday

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday. Regardless of the current “royal feud”, members of the royal family, including The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William, have openly wished the duchess a happy birthday. No matter what was going on in Meghan's life during her time as an active member of the British royal family, she always put her best stylish foot forward - often outshining the rest of the royals. Let’s take a look at the Duchess’s five finest fashion moments. Her final look Meghan made a bold fashion statement at her last official royal event in a vibrant emerald green tailor-made bodycon dress that featured a demi-cape draped over her left shoulder. The William Chambers hat added an additional touch of drama with a large fishnet bow wrapped around its base. She accessorised her all-green outfit with a dark green Gabriela Hearst purse with gold detail.

Britain's Meghan the Duchess of Sussex at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Feminine in floral

During a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, Meghan wore one jaw-dropping designer outfit after the other. A number of the dresses she chose sold out online less than 24 hours after she appeared in them. The dress that really stood out was the silk Figue Frederica floral-print, floor-length ruffle frock with colourful pom-poms that she wore in Suva.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, in October 2018. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Stylish baby bump

Even during pregnancy, Meghan always looked effortlessly fashionable. One of our favourite preggy looks was the long-sleeved, midnight-blue sequinned Roland Mouret gown with a leg slit which she wore to the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's 'Totem' at the Royal Albert Hall, London, in January 2019. Picture: REUTERS

The power suit

Much to the Queen’s dismay, Meghan loves suits - especially pants suits. When she attended the annual WellChild awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, she wore a classic black blazer with slightly flared pants. She paired the suit with a silky black camisole to add a casual yet sexy edge.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meet 4-year-old McKenzie Brackley during the annual WellChild Awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, in September 2018. Picture: Reuters

Purple Haze

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the One Young World Summit wearing a bright purple Aritzia dress, which she paired with her blue Manolo Blahnik pumps. The style of the dress might have been simple but the way she pulled off that colour is unforgettable.