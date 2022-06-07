LOOK: Our favourite royal fashion moments during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee that marked the British monarch’s 70-year reign was a four-day celebration which provided royal watchers ample opportunity to see what their favourite fashionable royal would be wearing. Here are our favourite royal fashion moments.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge No matter the day or the occasion, every one of Kate’s looks was flawless. The Duchess is always effortlessly elegant during public appearances. For Trooping the Colour, she wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress. She completed the looks with a white and navy blue hat by Philip Treacy and wore the iconic diamond and sapphire earrings and neckpiece set from Princess Diana’s collection.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

At the National Service of Thanksgiving, the princess wore a blue, long-sleeved pleated dress by Beulah London which she accessorised with a blue felt hat which featured a statement bow and a Sophia Webster clutch bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Beatrice Royal (@princessbeatriceroyal) Princess Eugenie Much like her sister Beatrice, Eugenie opted for a bright tone as well. She wore a bright orange Emilia Wickstead dress which she accessorised with a black fascinator, heels and clutch.

Story continues below Advertisement