LOOK: Our favourite royal fashion moments during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee that marked the British monarch’s 70-year reign was a four-day celebration which provided royal watchers ample opportunity to see what their favourite fashionable royal would be wearing.
Here are our favourite royal fashion moments.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
No matter the day or the occasion, every one of Kate’s looks was flawless. The Duchess is always effortlessly elegant during public appearances.
For Trooping the Colour, she wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress. She completed the looks with a white and navy blue hat by Philip Treacy and wore the iconic diamond and sapphire earrings and neckpiece set from Princess Diana’s collection.
At the National Service of Thanksgiving, the mother-of-three was a ray of sunshine in bespoke yellow dress with a cross over waist detail by Emilia Wickstead. She paired it with an asymmetric hat in the same yellow shade with featured flowers below the brim of the hat.
During the family’s visit to Cardiff Castle, the duchess opted for a bright orange single-breasted Eponine orange coat and navy heels and a small black handbag from DeMellier.
For the Platinum Jubilee pageant, she wore a dark pink mid-calf length Stella McCartney dress with bishop sleeves.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
While the mother-of-two only made one official appearance, she certainly made it a memorable one. She brought a touch of Hollywood glam in an all-white ensemble. Meghan wore a white Dior coat dress, with matching gloves and heels.
Princess Beatrice
At the National Service of Thanksgiving, the princess wore a blue, long-sleeved pleated dress by Beulah London which she accessorised with a blue felt hat which featured a statement bow and a Sophia Webster clutch bag.
Princess Eugenie
Much like her sister Beatrice, Eugenie opted for a bright tone as well. She wore a bright orange Emilia Wickstead dress which she accessorised with a black fascinator, heels and clutch.
Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, attended the special Epsom Derby race event wearing a blue printed Diane von Furstenberg mid-length dress which she paired with a matching floral hat and silver accessories.
At St Paul’s Cathedral, she opted for a bold colour combination of bright pink and purple. She wore a pink Laura Green London dress with a purple Juliette Botterill hat which featured hydrangea flowers and a lavender Aspinal of London bag.