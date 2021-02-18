LOOK: Our picks of the best-dressed from the Be Like Ngozi Challenge
With many challenges taking social media by storm, it is unsurprising to find a new one, which celebrates Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the first woman to be named the World Trade Organisation’s director-general.
Nigerian women took to social media to flood the timeline with pictures of themselves draped in Nigerian attire under the hashtag ‘Be Like Ngozi Challenge’.
Temie Giwa-Tubosun, the chief executive of Life Bank, pledged that there would be a prize of N100k (R3 873.99) to the best dressed, and offered Okonjo Iweala words of encouragement as she embarks on her new journey.
Twitter user @jime_vieve, who dressed her toddler in cute Ankara gear, won the challenge.
“No-one is more deserving to win the very thoughtful, loving and fun-filled #BeLikeNgoziChallenge than this, our self-assured Princess! With her as our winner, the Future is beautiful! Kudos to her mom for dressing her up so perfectly for this,” said Oby Ezekwesili, a senior economic adviser who also participated on the challenge.
Iweala received lots of love for her accomplishments.
“Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is a beacon of Excellence and an inspiration to all Nigerians.I celebrate you ma. Big congradulation. Thank you for steadily changing the narrative,” commented @Symply_Tacha, who is a social political activist.
Author and mentor Betty Buzo also shared her words. She said: “What a way to honour & celebrate an icon @NOIweala as the next WTO Director-General. The first woman and the first African woman to lead the WTO. Love to see this challenge flood the timeline. Super proud of all the amazing Nigerian women celebrating with NOI.”
Here are some images of the best-dressed fans doing the challenge.
I am super proud to do this #BeLikeNgoziChallenge. Congratulations ma @NOIweala . You keep raising the bar 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/2fc1EeMaBp— Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson (@ife_adeyemi) February 16, 2021
Because my mum’s name is Ngozi #BeLikeNgoziChallenge pic.twitter.com/8hkC1F5MqX— Goodness Adeosun 😃 (@GoodnessAdeosun) February 16, 2021
#BeLikeNgoziChallenge throwback but yeah 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zG6dcYtuBk— Olori. (@TheDeraaa) February 15, 2021
Am honored to take this challenge.... Our girls come out and take this challenge....I know is not some ladies usually kind of challenge😂 but do it to honor her.... Love from the north #BeLikeNgoziChallenge pic.twitter.com/WhuSwmYu2s— SassyBee🔥 (@tinom_j) February 16, 2021