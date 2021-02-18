LOOK: Our picks of the best-dressed from the Be Like Ngozi Challenge

With many challenges taking social media by storm, it is unsurprising to find a new one, which celebrates Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the first woman to be named the World Trade Organisation’s director-general.

Nigerian women took to social media to flood the timeline with pictures of themselves draped in Nigerian attire under the hashtag ‘Be Like Ngozi Challenge’.

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, the chief executive of Life Bank, pledged that there would be a prize of N100k (R3 873.99) to the best dressed, and offered Okonjo Iweala words of encouragement as she embarks on her new journey.

Twitter user @jime_vieve, who dressed her toddler in cute Ankara gear, won the challenge.

“No-one is more deserving to win the very thoughtful, loving and fun-filled #BeLikeNgoziChallenge than this, our self-assured Princess! With her as our winner, the Future is beautiful! Kudos to her mom for dressing her up so perfectly for this,” said Oby Ezekwesili, a senior economic adviser who also participated on the challenge.