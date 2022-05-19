LOOK: Pregnant Adriana Lima tries to do a Rihanna as she shows off baby bump on Cannes red carpet

Rihanna’s preggy style will forever change how we look at maternity wear. And as always, she’s set the bar very high.

While nobody has nor can do maternity wear like Rihanna, Adriana Lima sure gave it her best shot when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 75th annual 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France to attend the 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere. The Brazilian model, who is expecting her third child, wore a black Balmain pleated gown with long billowing sleeves and exaggerated pointed shoulder details. However, the most extraordinary feature of the dress is of course the cut-out exposing her baby bump.

Adriana Lima in Balmain at the 2022 #CannesFilmFestival 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pkN9OylRIJ — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 18, 2022 She paired the look with simple strappy black heels and a sleek hairdo. While the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s maternity look was undeniably dramatic and certainly one for the books, Rihanna’s fans didn’t see it as anything special. Twitter was on fire not to praise Lima’s look but to praise the Fenty Beauty owner and her ability to effortlessly set trends.

“Rihanna influence on Maternity fashion will go down in f***ing HISTORY” said @wiz_thcreator. Rihanna influence on Maternity fashion will go down in fucking HISTORY pic.twitter.com/WQGfdmahye — Rihanna is HAVING TWINS (@wiz_thcreator) May 19, 2022 While @Its_Reece commented, “Rihanna is the greatest trendsetter of our generation.” “Rihanna put the pressure on all the girlies to step up/ glam up their pregnancy looks” commented @SJT

Rihanna put the pressure on all the girlies to step up/ glam up their pregnancy looks. https://t.co/N060JtRFpe — Syd. JT (@SJT____) May 19, 2022 In response to a post by MEFeater Magazine, @jenicabethia referred to Rihanna’s influence as “the Fenty effect.” Call it the Fenty effect ™ https://t.co/YtJE315576 — ⚜️ (@jenicabethia) May 19, 2022 Rihanna, who is now in her third trimester, is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.