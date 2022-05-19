Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: Pregnant Adriana Lima tries to do a Rihanna as she shows off baby bump on Cannes red carpet

Rihanna and Adriana Lima maternity looks. Pictures: Twitter

Rihanna and Adriana Lima maternity looks. Pictures: Twitter

Published 1h ago

Share

Rihanna’s preggy style will forever change how we look at maternity wear.

And as always, she’s set the bar very high.

Story continues below Advertisement

While nobody has nor can do maternity wear like Rihanna, Adriana Lima sure gave it her best shot when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 75th annual 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France to attend the 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere.

The Brazilian model, who is expecting her third child, wore a black Balmain pleated gown with long billowing sleeves and exaggerated pointed shoulder details.

However, the most extraordinary feature of the dress is of course the cut-out exposing her baby bump.

More on this

She paired the look with simple strappy black heels and a sleek hairdo.

While the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s maternity look was undeniably dramatic and certainly one for the books, Rihanna’s fans didn’t see it as anything special.

Twitter was on fire not to praise Lima’s look but to praise the Fenty Beauty owner and her ability to effortlessly set trends.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Rihanna influence on Maternity fashion will go down in f***ing HISTORY” said @wiz_thcreator.

While @Its_Reece commented, “Rihanna is the greatest trendsetter of our generation.”

“Rihanna put the pressure on all the girlies to step up/ glam up their pregnancy looks” commented @SJT

Story continues below Advertisement

In response to a post by MEFeater Magazine, @jenicabethia referred to Rihanna’s influence as “the Fenty effect.”

Rihanna, who is now in her third trimester, is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

FranceRihannaTwitterViralLuxury fashionCelebrity GossipHaute Couture

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido