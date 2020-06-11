LOOK: President Ramaphosa graces the cover of Vogue. Well, kind of

The Vogue Challenge has really taken off on social media with many allowing their creative sides to flourish. From artistic paintings to cover shoots with their pets, the results were a breathtaking celebration of culture meets art. One Twitter user even went as far as creating a Vogue cover with our very own President Cyril Ramaphosa. Captioning the post "Shmodel", @SeedatTasmiyah did a side-by-side mock-up of Ramaphosa's Vogue cover. And we must say that we're impressed. Even Twitter agreed. The post already has 1.6K retweets and 7K likes. Who knows, this could open the door for our president's modelling career once he moves on from the presidency.

It would be interesting to know what Ramaphosa thinks of the tweet. Here's hoping the Presidency responds with his reaction. In the meantime, Mzansi's own reaction ranged from pride to laughter.

Idris elba is that you?😭 — ka°rah°beh°lo (@ehbareitsadeuwc) June 10, 2020





2nd frame >> — 𝙽𝚢𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚒. (@callmekenzo_) June 10, 2020









My president!🇿🇦 — Thabang (@thabangmabe_) June 10, 2020





Initially, the Vogue Challenge was started to uplift the voices of black models and photographers, something the fashion bible is sorely lacking. "It's important that we understand the origins of hashtags so we don't accidentally co-opt the space," said illustrator and graphic novelist Charlot Kristensen.

"Right now a lot of art being posted is sadly glorifying Vogue when we should be critical of them right now," she added.

Just a few days ago, editor-in-chief Anna Wintour issued an apology to Vogue's black employees and promised to take "full responsibility" for hurtful and intolerant stories that have appeared in the publication.