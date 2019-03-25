The new Pretty Ballerina Fringe collection reinvents the famous tassels and moves you to the Long Island to enjoy Jazz rhythm. Picture: Supplied.



Pretty Ballerinas shoes are up to date with the fringe trend and have released an Autumn/Winter fringe collection.

Paying homage to the roaring ’20s, this new collection reinvents the famous tassels and invites you to move to the Jazz rhythm, enjoying the fun of the endless festivities in the wonderful Gatsby house.





The "Ella Fringe slide" is a stylish tapered tip shoe design flooded with extra long fringes in different shades, inviting you to dance until dawn.





Whether it's loafers or slides, the Pretty Ballerina Fringe range is an invitation to dance till dawn. Picture: Supplied.



