LOOK: Priyanka Chopra wears Crocs with an evening gown and it actually looks gorgeous

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture of her wearing a gorgeous sheer black lace evening gown with a plunging neckline paired with the most unexpected shoes - a pair of black Crocs. These were no ordinary Crocs though. These were customized, black shimmering embellished platform Crocs. Serious fashionistas wouldn’t be caught dead wearing a pair of Crocs as they are considered to be one of the “ugly” shoes reserved for chefs and nurses. Priyanka Chopra shows off a pair of embellished Crocs. Picture: Instagram Clearly Chopra, who is known for her impeccable taste and glamorous red carpets looks, is a huge fan. The “Isn’t it Romantic” star who is in fact is a global brand ambassador of the brand, presented Crocs with FN’s 2020 Brand of the Year award.

“I’m proud to present @crocs with FN’s much deserved 2020 Brand of the Year award. Croc’s prioritizes the well being of others, and in the face of adversity, this brand and their leadership stepped up to deliver comfort and confidence when we needed it most. A special thank you to @luxurylaw for customizing this amazing pair of Croc’s for me, I’m obsessed!” was the caption to the image she shared on her Instagram account.

Love them or hate them, the brand does seem to be gaining popularity as celebs and influencers attempt turn them into “cool” shoes.

Post Malone collaborated with Crocs to release a collection of pmxcrocs bright pink and black which is now sold out in the US.

Even actress Ruby Rose has her own collection of Crocs.

But no matter how cool Crocs and celebs try to make their make their shoes cool, the questions still remains, “Will YOU wear them?”