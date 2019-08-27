Singer H.E.R. wearing a python as an accessory at the VMAs. Picture: Reuters

On Monday night everybody who's anybody in the music industry flocked to the Prudential Center in New Jersey for this year's MTV's Video Music Awards. It's the one awards evening where celebs have freedom of expression when it comes to what they wear on the red carpet.

It's the same awards event where Lady Gaga shocked us in her famous "meat dress", Amber Rose's red cat woman latex suit and Rose McGowan's naked dress.

Every year the stars go out of their way to out-do each other and things are getting stranger and more outrageous every time.

This year's most disturbing feature on the red carpet was, not one, but two live pythons.

Where we once saw feather boas, we now see pythons - casually draped around the necks of their keepers.

Singer H.E.R. and Tana Mongeau both decided to take their pets along to accessories their outfits.

H.E.R. at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Reuters

The colour of Tana Mongeau's pale yellow python complimented the mottled brown and cream colours of her shoestring top.

Tana Mongeau arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

H.E.R.'s outfit had a combat theme, so her brown and black patterned python kept the look on the "natural" side.

H.E.R. arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

I have to wonder if these snakes stuck around for the rest of the evening and played with the other guests or were they purely for the red carpet?

I'm hoping it's the latter. I would had to go in for a hug and look into the snake eyes!

Slithering creatures aside, here are some of the other weird and wonderful looks spotted on the red carpet.

Lizzo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Bella and Gigi Hadid attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Reuters

Jonathan Van Ness. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Justina Valentine. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lil' Kim. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, U.S. Picture: Reuters

Halsey. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Coco Austin, left, and Ice- T arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

James Charles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

J Balvin arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)











