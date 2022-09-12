LOOK: Queen Rania Al Abdullah dazzles in Thebe Magugu squid-ink skirt and ink-spill blouse

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan recently graced Instagram donning South African designer Thebe Magugu’s stylish blouse and skirt from the Thebe Magugu x AZ Factory collection.
The queen was seen rocking a squid-ink skirt and ink-spill blouse, paired with deep blue stilettos at a recent event in Jordan.
“15 years ago, the Children’s Museum opened its doors… Over three million children from all over the country have since walked through them!” shared the queen on her official Instagram page.
“Proud of the team who made that possible and of the museum’s family of donors and supporters!#Jordan #LoveJO”
Taking to his Instagram account, Magugu reposted the queen’s images with a caption: Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan (@queenrania) visits the country’s Children’s Museum wearing the Squid-Ink Skirt and Ink-Spill Blouse from the Thebe Magugu x AZ Factory collection.”
Queen Rania Al Abdullah is adding to the growing list of international stars including reality TV star-turned beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, Grammy award-winning singer and businesswoman Rihanna, multi-award-winning American singer Miley Cyrus and actress and producer Issa Rae.
Magugu is on a winning streak. He recently collaborated with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in a special project with Vogue magazine.
In the project, an emerging designer gets to collaborate with an established designer from anywhere in the world. Both designers got to recreate and transform each other’s works.
And the two show stoppers are featured in the September issue of Vogue.
Meanwhile, Magugu also recently launched an iconic active-wear collection in collaboration with adidas.
Inspired by the energy of the women in his life - his mother, aunt and grandmother - the collection carries themes of femininity, inclusivity and kinship.
The campaign imagery features South African nostalgia and a proud cast of models including his mother Iris Magugu and aunt Esther Magugu.
Speaking to IOL Lifestyle, the Kimberly-born star says he still has “pinch-me” moments whenever he sees his mother displayed on the billboards across Joburg.
Themed "Finding Beauty", each garment features an abstract selection of bright and punchy colours including impact orange and yellow, accents of shock pink, and a pulse lilac background.
“The collection really celebrates all the positive influences around me and a sense of community that is so important to me. I hope it inspires the same joyful feeling in those who wear it,” he added.
In 2019 Magugu made history when he became the first African designer to be crowned the winner of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in Paris.