Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Red carpet favourites Ralph and Russo unabashedly turned on the Hollywood glitz Monday during their couture show at Paris Fashion Week. A thousand-watt showbiz lights at the foot of the runway spelled out the surnames of creative partners Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, as couture looks spilled out in va-va-voom haute glamour.

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Daywear was reasonably restrained, featuring details such as a snake embellishment across a tight double-breasted jacket in malachite or a circular hat with an oversize rim.

But for the evening, the house put away its subtlety and got out its tulles, feathers and skin-baring bodices in black, white and neon pink. They will soon likely crop up on a red carpet in the French Riviera.

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)





Despite being relative fashion newcomers — they have already had star clients like Beyonce, Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lopez.