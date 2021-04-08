LOOK: Regina King's top lewks on Entertainment Weekly

She is a king, and such is evident as the American actress Regina King stars on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. Photographed by ABDM Studio, the director is the best dressed in the gloss’ Oscars issue with three covers. One for King, and the two for Viola Davis and Chloe Zhao, respectively. Her hair is styled in a cute bun by Larry Sims and make-up by Latrice Johnson. Our favourite part of this shoot is the outfits. On the cover, King wears a dress by Iris Van Herpen from the Roots of Rebirth collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah) For the inside pages, she dons a Christian Siriano multi-layered bubble dress.

Her stylists, Wayman + Micah, outdid themselves when they put the multi-award winning actress in an Alexandre Vauthier number for her interview with Marcus Jones, where she tells the writer about her debut feature film, One Night In Miami.

She opens up about how the new format of hosting events (virtually) has robbed her of a lifetime experience for her first film that she directed.

She said: “To be completely honest, it's been tough. Because, if you talked to me at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020, I was going into it anticipating sneaking into the movie theatre to get that shared experience that only a movie theatre can give you. I was looking forward to what that was going to feel like, and I still don't know. It looks as though, for my first film, I will never know. It's a little sad that I don't have any photographs [of] myself and the foursome, which we would have had. We would have started at Venice Film Festival with all of us together, you know?”