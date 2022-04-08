LOOK: 'RHODurban’ ladies disappoint with mediocre fashion at ’RHOLagos’ launch

Last night was the launch of a new reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos, and boy, that pink carpet was a mess. The event that was hosted by Bonang Matheba in Hyde Park saw African stars walk the pink carpet.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Real Housewives of Durban cast had all eyes on them because they are in the same franchise as the Real Housewives of Lagos ladies, whose show premiers today on Showmax. Of course, we had people like Londie London who put in some effort and dressed accordingly, but most were disappointing, to say the least. #RHODurban stars are also here. The elusive chanteuse, Ms Londie London at the #RHOLagos premiere tonight. Thoughts on the fit? Is it giving?

VID: @ThisLove_K pic.twitter.com/H9dQVGgZzV — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) April 7, 2022 We expected the eThekwini ladies to bring the heat. Take advantage of the home ground and dress to the nines. Instead, we had the likes of Nonkanyiso Laconco wearing a green dress and carrying a big red bag on the pink carpet, only to find out that it had flat sandals that she wore when she was making a speech on stage.

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson) Annie Ludick's look was also mediocre. For a person who has a loudmouth on the show, we expected her to bring drama to the event. Instead, she wore a short pink dress with a slit and feather embellishments on the wrists. Honestly, she could’ve done better. Annie at #RHOLagos premiere pic.twitter.com/DqOkhnCgKB — Sinethemba. (@cnehshuga) April 7, 2022 What's funny is that most of the RHODurban ladies always come for Thobile Khumalo's looks. Yet, they couldn’t even dress up for the event. Brave of them to throw stones while living in a glasshouse. And yes, tweeps left no stones unturned and trolled them for their outfits. Below are some of the reactions.