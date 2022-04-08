LOOK: 'RHODurban’ ladies disappoint with mediocre fashion at ’RHOLagos’ launch

Last night was the launch of a new reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos, and boy, that pink carpet was a mess.
The event that was hosted by Bonang Matheba in Hyde Park saw African stars walk the pink carpet.
The Real Housewives of Durban cast had all eyes on them because they are in the same franchise as the Real Housewives of Lagos ladies, whose show premiers today on Showmax.
Of course, we had people like Londie London who put in some effort and dressed accordingly, but most were disappointing, to say the least.
#RHODurban stars are also here. The elusive chanteuse, Ms Londie London at the #RHOLagos premiere tonight. Thoughts on the fit? Is it giving?— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) April 7, 2022
VID: @ThisLove_K pic.twitter.com/H9dQVGgZzV
We expected the eThekwini ladies to bring the heat. Take advantage of the home ground and dress to the nines. Instead, we had the likes of Nonkanyiso Laconco wearing a green dress and carrying a big red bag on the pink carpet, only to find out that it had flat sandals that she wore when she was making a speech on stage.
#RHODurban stars are also here. Next up is LaConco, who was quick to hit us with a "Hello Sweery". UMnge, bathong! #RHOLagos— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) April 7, 2022
VID: @ThisLove_K pic.twitter.com/E3Y2xqbzBg
We understand that the heels she was wearing could’ve been uncomfortable. It happens, sometimes. But couldn’t she wait until the formalities and then wear her flats? Sigh.
Nonku Williams tried, but that dress was giving matric dress vibes.
Jojo Robinson should've saved that pink ruffles dress for a kid’s party.
Annie Ludick's look was also mediocre. For a person who has a loudmouth on the show, we expected her to bring drama to the event. Instead, she wore a short pink dress with a slit and feather embellishments on the wrists. Honestly, she could’ve done better.
Annie at #RHOLagos premiere pic.twitter.com/DqOkhnCgKB— Sinethemba. (@cnehshuga) April 7, 2022
What's funny is that most of the RHODurban ladies always come for Thobile Khumalo's looks. Yet, they couldn’t even dress up for the event. Brave of them to throw stones while living in a glasshouse.
And yes, tweeps left no stones unturned and trolled them for their outfits. Below are some of the reactions.
Annie could've stayed at home🙄....the disrespect!!!! The audacity of dressing like she's going to some cocktail party in Durban#RHODurban#RHOLagos pic.twitter.com/Sq4DNuhc2r— Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) April 7, 2022
I remember LaConco criticizing Thobile's leather skirt. Only for her to wear like she's attending SONA at the Red Carpet #RHOLagos #RHODurban— Maabule 📿📿🐾 (@MaabuleM) April 7, 2022
Then LaConco wants to have a think piece on other people’s fashion sense? Aowa 😵💫 #RHOLagos— Enathi🦋 (@EnathiNoliroto) April 7, 2022