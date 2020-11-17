LOOK: Rich Mnisi drips in new Ivy Park collection by Beyoncé

He is not just an amazing designer, Rich Mnisi makes for a great model, too. The award-winning designer, who is also a fashion stylist, is among those who received the Ivy Park Drip 2 collection from music sensation Beyoncé. Mnisi shared pictures of his new Ivy Park collection as well as how he styled it on social media. He wore the Coral Lake wide-leg pants with a matching waistline jacket and completed the look with pointy black stiletto boots. Rich Mnisi rocking the new Ivy Park Coral Lake range. Picture: Instagram/@therichmnisi. Local vocalist and dancer, Busiswa, also received the collection on the same day it was released (October 30). She did a photoshoot in the bush, wearing the Azure range.

Actor and voice-over artist Wendy Gumede was also on the list of those who received the Ivy Park pack.

She posted pictures of herself on social media rocking De Grassy and captioned them: “A huge shout out to @adidasZA for making sure that I’m draped in all things IVY PARK this summer! I’m so excited to share some of my favourite pieces with you guys! I’ll be posting my park all week - stay tuned!”

A huuuuuge shout out to @adidasZA for making sure that I’m draped in all things IVY PARK this summer! I’m so excited to share some of my favourite pieces with you guys! I’ll be posting my park all week - stay tuned!



📸: Nwabisa Mda

💄: Nosipho Sikhosana pic.twitter.com/2lAnA0nwbo — Wendy Gumede (@theblackwendy) November 16, 2020

And, of course, one of our favourite natural hair artists, Nikiwe Dlova, is also part of the Ivy Park Drip squad.

She took to social media to share a video of herself trying out the Coral Lake range.

Here’s more of our favourite looks from the Ivy Park Drip 2 collection: