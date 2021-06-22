LOOK: Rich Mnisi shakes the internet in pleated brown miniskirt
Rich Mnisi is a true fashion icon.
The multi-award-winning designer broke the internet on Monday when he posted a picture of himself in a miniskirt, showing off his beautiful long legs.
Mnisi wore a brown pleated miniskirt, white long sleeve shirt, Pringle pullover, white socks, sneakers and sunglasses, and completed the look with a Christian Dior saddlebag.
Many people on Twitter loved his look. Some even encouraged more men to wear skirts.
“If your masculinity depends on what you're wearing, my man, you have issues. Your insecurities are showing,” commented @MogomotsiLebot2.
It wasn’t the first time Mnisi rocked a miniskirt. I mean, with legs like his, it would be a crime if he didn’t show them off and teach the haters that clothes are non-binary.
In November 2019, at the Giambattista Valli and H&M launch, he wore a black miniskirt with a floral shirt, mesh socks and stunning black shoes.
Earlier this month, he pulled off a high school uniform look by wearing a short black faux leather miniskirt with a slit, a white shirt and a shoelace tie, knee-length black socks, black sneakers, and completed the look with a black blazer.
He also had another stunning all-white outfit where he wore a miniskirt with side pockets, a turtleneck, a sleeveless puffer jacket, sneakers and a cool white bag.
Here are some of the best reactions from his fans on the pleated skirt look:
Rich Mnisi's legs deserve insurance 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/5kaLDquqPl— Peng Zulu Girrrl♍🏳️🌈 (@LihliqinisoM) June 22, 2021
Rich Mnisi has the most stunning legs 😍😍😍😍 shoooo 👌🏾🟫 https://t.co/hSPgPRpgUx— Apple 🍎 (@LeeGazing) June 22, 2021
I'm just here for how he (Rich Mnisi) looks better in a skirt than me. 😭😭 https://t.co/B4aXuR7THD— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) June 22, 2021
Rich Mnisi in a skirt is the stuff my dreams are made of. The most beautiful man in Southy. 😍😍😍— Titty Mboweni* (@PearlPillay) June 22, 2021