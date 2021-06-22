LOOK: Rich Mnisi shakes the internet in pleated brown miniskirt

Rich Mnisi is a true fashion icon. The multi-award-winning designer broke the internet on Monday when he posted a picture of himself in a miniskirt, showing off his beautiful long legs.

Mnisi wore a brown pleated miniskirt, white long sleeve shirt, Pringle pullover, white socks, sneakers and sunglasses, and completed the look with a Christian Dior saddlebag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi) Many people on Twitter loved his look. Some even encouraged more men to wear skirts. “If your masculinity depends on what you're wearing, my man, you have issues. Your insecurities are showing,” commented @MogomotsiLebot2.