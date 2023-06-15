LOOK: Rihanna shows off her baby bump in Pharrell Williams’s first Louis Vuitton menswear campaign

When Pharrell Williams and Rihanna get together one can expect nothing but excellence. And it looks like the two powerhouses have once again come together to make some magic – but this time it has nothing to do with music.

With just five days to go to the unveiling of his first menswear collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, Williams has given us a glimpse of what’s to come. On Thursday, Williams, who is the brand's new creative director, took to Instagram to share an image of himself standing in front of a massive billboard on the Seine-facing side of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. The billboard shows a pregnant Rihanna wearing a black leather shirt, unbuttoned to show off her baby bump, and carrying several LV monogrammed handbags in vibrant colours.

The Instagram post captioned “Louis Vuitton Men, Spring-Summer 2024” had Williams’s fans buzzing with excitement. Pharrell Williams’s Instagram post. Picture: Instagram Williams is scheduled to unveil his first collection on June 20, the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. In February, the French luxury fashion house announced that Williams had been appointed its new men’s creative director.