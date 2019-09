LOOK: Rihanna unveils new Fenty collection









Rihanna. Picture: Instagram Rihanna unveiled her new Fenty collection at Paris Fashion Week. The "Diamonds" hitmaker showed off her new workwear-inspired collection at the annual fashion event, which launched on September 26 on the Fenty website. The new collection is a see-now-buy-now one and also features graphic t-shirts and a selection of denim pieces as well as a black turtle neck jumper.

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed she wants women to feel their "sexiest" in her clothes.

She said: "The most important message is that this a line designed by a woman for women. It's for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period.

"I'm a curvy girl, and if I can't wear it myself, it's not going to work. I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It's important."

Rihanna has adopted a direct-to-consumer capsule approach to Fenty because she doesn't want to "tease" fans with previews of the clothes months before they go on sale.

She added: "There is no six-month wait, you get it when you see it. There's no tease. You see it, love it, and want it and that's because I'm like that, I want things right away."

The 31-year-old singer is involved in every aspect of her clothing business.

Jaheel Weaver, her junior creative director, said: "She picks every single fabric, she picks every colour variation, every detail."

Whilst another of the brand's designers, Matthew Adams Dolan, added: "A lot of people would think of her being quite hands-off. In reality, she is very attached and involved in every single decision. It's about a relationship. That is one of the things that sets her apart, the idea of family."

Rihanna shared: "We can create and understand each other implicitly -- sometimes we don't even have to speak, we just know what feels right. We love the energy of the youth and that is something we are creatively focused on within each release."