LOOK: Rihanna’s keeping it real by accepting her post-pregnancy weight gain

If there’s one woman who can wear just about anything from uber-glam to flip-flop casual, it’s Rihanna. The Fenty Beauty owner has proven over and over again that she is, without a doubt, a true style icon.

She wears what she pleases and does so unapologetically. The 34-year-old “Umbrella” hitmaker and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child in May. While the new mom had been laying low since then, she’s recently stepped out to watch her baby’s daddy live in concert in Portugal and Berlin.

However, that has not stopped her from being the Riri we all know and love. The fashion icon who will even make the dreaded preggy weight gain look good. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rihsflo We all know she loves her baggy style and right now it’s working so well for her. Over the past weekend, she did however show us some leg when she stepped out in a short black body-hugging dress which she paired with black heels and a white jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓑![CDATA[]]>𝓪![CDATA[]]>𝓭![CDATA[]]>𝓰![CDATA[]]>𝓪![CDATA[]]>𝓵![CDATA[]]>𝓵 𝓡İ𝓡İ🔵 (@rihannaofficilal) It’s so refreshing to see a celebrity keeping it real about the issue of weight gain post-pregnancy. Too often do we see stars show up a few weeks after giving birth with bodies looking better than when before they had the baby. Leaving us mere mortals wondering “Where did her belly go? Where are the large engorged breasts? Where are the swollen ankles?”

