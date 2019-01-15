Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty' Valentine's Day collection. (Picture: Instagram)

The 30-year-old songstress-turned-entrepreneur has unveiled a size-inclusive underwear collection that is available in sizes 32A to 44DD in bras, and XS to 3X in knickers, in her exclusive Valentine's Day collection.

The 'Work' hitmaker revealed that she created the highly-anticipated range for women to make them feel "powerful".

Speaking to US Vogue, Rihanna said: "Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it's about celebrating it and that's what Savage x is all about.

'Savage X Fenty' features hot-pink colours, plunging bodysuits, sheer camisoles and heart-shaped pastie adorned bras that are available in different cuts to keep her collection as inclusive as possible.

The Barbadian beauty also created her range of V-Day "xcessories" to compliment her collection, which includes fuzzy handcuffs, whips, heart-shaped pasties, lace garters and more.







