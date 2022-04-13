LOOK: Rihanna's unborn baby graces the cover of Vogue

Rihanna’s baby is not yet born, but he/she is already gracing magazine covers. Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky, is on the cover of Vogue US, May issue.

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Alex Jordan Harrington, the businesswoman and her plus one wear a Maison Alaia fishnet orange catsuit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) The mother to be, also a style icon, didn’t let pregnancy change her views about fashion. She’s always been a fashion rebel, and this time is no different. “It’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she told the glossy.

She’s been attending fashion shows and events, breaking society expectations by showing off her uncovered belly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” she says. With the way she’s been dressing lately, she’s hoping to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) Rihanna’s little one is going to be a fashion icon. I mean, she (Rihanna) and her boyfriend are both fashion killers, they even made a song about it. ’Fashion Killa’ dropped in 2013 when the pair were just friends. It was only in 2020 when they started dating and made things official. The navy (Rihanna’s fans) are happy for Riri on her journey to motherhood. They can’t even hide their excitement. Below are some of the best reactions.

