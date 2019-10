LOOK: SA Fashion Week to reveal luxury collections









A Gert Johan Coetzee number, who will be showcasing at SAFW this season. Picture: Eunice Driver. Hey fashionistas, get your outfits ready. It’s showtime at South African Fashion Week (SAFW).

Sandton City, the home of South African Fashion Week will be painted red when fashionistas gather to experience the Autumn/Winter 2020 luxury collections put together by Africa’s top designers, including actress and businesswoman, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa who will be making her debut.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa will be making her debut at SAFW. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha.





Starting from October 23 to October 26, 31 designers will take to the runway to showcase their collections for the next season, including the finalists of the New Talent Search, Cape Wools & Mohair SA Designer Challenge as well as the SA Fashion Week Student competition - who are already incorporating a strong sustainability ethos in their design philosophy.





Exhibiting on day one are The Breed, The Bam Collective, House of Lucent, Loice, Mas’ooda, Baie Abayas, Amor Designs, Cindy Mfabe, Sober, Essie, Thabo Makhetha, Afrikanswiss, as well as Mantsho.





Mantsho will be showcasing at SAFF. Picture: Eunice Driver.





On day two, Erre, Gert Johan-Coetzee, Danielle Frylinck, Reighn, and Judith Atelier will take centre stage while Lunar, De Mil, Amanda Liard Cherry, and Keys Fashion will end the day's proceedings.





On the last day, House of Ole, Floyd Avenue, Otiz Seflo, Ntando XV, Ephymol, Hombre, and Franc Elis are set to shut it down in style with the menswear collections.





Throwback to Ephymol's Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. Picture: Eunice Driver.





Tickets for the shows are available at Computicket. Visit www.safashionweek.co.za for more information.