Kagiso Modupe and his daughter, Tshimolo Modupe.

Kagiso Modupe has premiered his debut film which features the crop of the cream of film and television industry.



Ster-Kinekor cinema in Cresta Mall was packed to the brim on Thursday night as Kagiso Modupe premiered his locally-produced film, Losing Lerato.





Losing Lerato is a film based on a father who loses it all, including his daughter, Lerato.





In the film, Thami (Kagiso Modupe), who plays Lerato’s father, tries by all means to have access to his daughter but because he’s poor, Lerato’s mom prohibits him from seeing his daughter. He ends up doing something stupid just to get access to Lerato - that lands him in jail.





At the premiere, actors and actresses came out to support Modupe on his first film, and this is what our local stars looked like on the red carpet.





Samela Tyelbooi, who plays Noluthando, Lerato's mother on the film. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





Gabisile Tshabalala and Stephanie Sandows who feature in the film. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





Thato Molamu who plays Noluthando's boyfriend. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





Nolo Phiri, who plays the detective. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





The main character, Tshimolo Modupe who plays Lerato. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





Veteran actor, Hector Rabotapi who is also featured in the film. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





Mapaseka Koetle, who plays the bus attendance on the film. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





Thandy Matlaila and Khayakazi Kula. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko.





Losing Lerato is now out at Numetro and Sker-Kinikor cinemas.