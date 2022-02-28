LOOK: SAG Awards 2022 red carpet highlights
Share this article:
The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw stars arriving at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for Sunday's ceremony.
The SAG Awards provide an opportunity for the year's top performers to be honoured by their peers. The ceremony gathers stars from across film and television.
The red carpet saw some of the greatest fashion flaunted by personalities such as Lady Gaga, Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, to name a few.
The SAG Awards also serve as a key bellwether of the year's Oscar race, providing an opportunity for both individual performers and productions to gain momentum in acting categories and best picture, respectively.
The guild had also selected Helen Mirren as this year's recipient of the SAG lifetime achievement award, which was presented to her by actress Kate Winslet. Mirren has thus far received 13 SAG nominations across her career, emerging victorious five times.
The "Squid Game" cast reunited ahead of the evening’s ceremony.
The "White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario stunned in a cream V-neck dress with a slit to the evening's ceremony.
"The Morning Show" actress Julianna Margulies wore a fuchsia gown along with a matching black bag and shoulder straps.
"13 Reasons Why" star Ross Butler looked dapper in a black suit outlined by rivers of shimmering silver along the shoulders.
Laverne Cox of the much-talked-about show "Inventing Anna" wore a silver and black dress with a matching handbag and a feathered cape.