LOOK: SAG Awards 2022 red carpet highlights

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw stars arriving at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for Sunday's ceremony. The SAG Awards provide an opportunity for the year's top performers to be honoured by their peers. The ceremony gathers stars from across film and television.

The red carpet saw some of the greatest fashion flaunted by personalities such as Lady Gaga, Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, to name a few. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards)

The SAG Awards also serve as a key bellwether of the year's Oscar race, providing an opportunity for both individual performers and productions to gain momentum in acting categories and best picture, respectively. The guild had also selected Helen Mirren as this year's recipient of the SAG lifetime achievement award, which was presented to her by actress Kate Winslet. Mirren has thus far received 13 SAG nominations across her career, emerging victorious five times. View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Style Collective (@stylecollective)