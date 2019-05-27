Anatii is nominated for male artist of the year. Picture: Instagram.

It’s the South African Music Awards this week and we’re excited to see who will be named the country’s best musicians but first, let’s have a look at the stylish male nominees.



The SAMA’s which take place on May 31 and June 1 at Sun City, North West will see the heavyweights of the music industry get accolades for their impact in South African Music.

Some of the male nominees include Nasty C, Nakhane, Anatii, Vusi Nova, and Black Coffee who is the most nominated artist at this year’s SAMAs.





Besides music, these men have something in common-a great fashion sense. Each has his own sense of style and these are some of our fabulous looks.





Vusi Nova





Nominated for the album of the year, Vusi Nova is that guy who takes pride in African aesthetics. We love how he rocks his Xhosa gear, mixing it with a modern swag.









Nasty C





Africa’s coolest kid is versatile when it comes to fashion. From dramatic hairstyles to cowboy looks, he’s unafraid to try out new things and we’re loving it.









Nakhane





Do you know when you’re effortlessly cool? That’s Nakhane for you. The “We Dance Again” vocalist can wear nothing but an earring and still slay. He’s that good.









Anatii





Anatii wasn’t named the GQ Best Dressed 2017 finalist for nothing. Just as his music, his style is too dope. Can’t take that away from him.









Black Coffee





Black Coffee has all swag. His shoe game is fire too.







