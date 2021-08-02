LOOK: Samas27 Photoshop people on the red carpet
On Saturday, South Africans witnessed the 27th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) hosted by choreographer Bontle Modiselle and actor Lawrence Maleka.
The staged red carpet show didn’t turn out to be the virtual extravaganza they hoped it would be. People looked weird in that red carpet Photoshop but hey, their outfits were nice.
Nhlanhla Sibisi, Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) chief executive, commented: “The Sama red carpet is a production on its own. We recognise that music and fashion go together, and even in virtual production we still shine some spotlight on the looks our nominees chose to celebrate their big night.”
For the pre-recorded show, Modiselle changed into four different outfits while her co-host, Maleka, looked dapper in a peak lapel suit.
Bucy Radebe, who was a performer for the night, bedazzled in a black sleeveless figure-hugging gown.
Thandi Ntuli wore an eye-catching African print bodysuit paired with black ankle boots. Goodluck’s Juliet Harding sparkled in a sequinned bodysuit and strappy heels.
Black Motion’s Bongani Mahosana, aka Murdah Bongz, opted for an avant-garde design decorated with ropes around his thighs. His bandmate, Thabo Mabogwane, paired his black suit with a yellow T-shirt and patent leather shoes.
Vendaboy wore a dusty pink suit.
Nadia Nakai donned a dramatic red gown with feathers and mermaid detail.
Sun-El Musician stole the night with a patterned black and white tux, completing the look with trendy designer loafers.
The Samas27 show was recorded in a Johannesburg studio under strict Covid-19 level 4 lockdown protocols and was aired on SABC1.
