LOOK: Samas27 Photoshop people on the red carpet

The staged red carpet show didn’t turn out to be the virtual extravaganza they hoped it would be. People looked weird in that red carpet Photoshop but hey, their outfits were nice.

On Saturday, South Africans witnessed the 27th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) hosted by choreographer Bontle Modiselle and actor Lawrence Maleka.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) chief executive, commented: “The Sama red carpet is a production on its own. We recognise that music and fashion go together, and even in virtual production we still shine some spotlight on the looks our nominees chose to celebrate their big night.”

For the pre-recorded show, Modiselle changed into four different outfits while her co-host, Maleka, looked dapper in a peak lapel suit.

Bucy Radebe, who was a performer for the night, bedazzled in a black sleeveless figure-hugging gown.