WE STILL IN MOTION! I am signing in in the @tresemmesa account for another exciting day in NEW YORK. I will be going live around past 5pm in bringing you the Jonathan Simkhai show at the New York Fashion Week! A fashion extravaganza which you won't want to miss! Join me on the live to catch a front of house experience. #TresNYFW #PowerYourPresence #TRESPartner #Sponsored
#Ad Who said hair had to be rocket science?! With @Tresemmesa, I get to put my best foot forward and proudly walk 2 inches taller with the most trendy hairstyles by prominent female hairstylists at New York Fashion Week. Here's to making my presence count at NYFW and embracing every opportunity. #Sponsored #PowerYourPresence #TRESPartner #TresNYFW
