Sarah Langa in New York City. Picture: Supplied.
Content creator and fashion influencer Sarah Langa has teamed up with leading haircare brand TRESemmé to bring you the latest top trends in hair and fashion - fresh from the runway - so that you can #PowerYourPresence and own this Spring/Summer season.
Captured by acclaimed female photographer India Hartford Davis, Langa is seen strutting the streets of New York City in stylish garb - making her way to New Fashion Week which is currently taking place. 



New York Fashion Week started on September 6 and will last until September 14. As the main hair sponsor, TRESemmé will be bringing all the top hair trends on the runway throughout the show. 